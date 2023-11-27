Woman digging for shark teeth rescued after falling in hole

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Fire Rescue conducted a low-angle rescue on Friday night after a woman digging for shark teeth fell into the base of an excavation site.

The incident occurred near River Road and Aucilla Drive.

The call was initially dispatched as a possible fall with a suspected leg injury.

Fire personnel arrived to find an adult female at the base of an excavation site where she had been digging for sharks teeth. The digging at the base caused the wall to collapse, briefly covering the victim completely. Friends who were with the victim were able to free her from underneath the pile prior to fire department arrival.

The wall of the excavation next to the victim was approximately 12-feet tall with water near the woman on the other side.

Firefighters utilized ropes and a Stokes basket to create a haul system to safely bring the victim up to ground level. They then organized air transportation to the hospital for further care. The victim was alert and oriented during the time the rescue took place.

