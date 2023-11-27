Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Woman digging for shark teeth rescued after falling in hole

Excavation rescue
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Fire Rescue conducted a low-angle rescue on Friday night after a woman digging for shark teeth fell into the base of an excavation site.

The incident occurred near River Road and Aucilla Drive.

The call was initially dispatched as a possible fall with a suspected leg injury.

Fire personnel arrived to find an adult female at the base of an excavation site where she had been digging for sharks teeth. The digging at the base caused the wall to collapse, briefly covering the victim completely. Friends who were with the victim were able to free her from underneath the pile prior to fire department arrival.

The wall of the excavation next to the victim was approximately 12-feet tall with water near the woman on the other side.

Firefighters utilized ropes and a Stokes basket to create a haul system to safely bring the victim up to ground level. They then organized air transportation to the hospital for further care. The victim was alert and oriented during the time the rescue took place.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nadia Romero
Sarasota mother allegedly helps adoptive son sell cocaine, gets pregnant with his baby
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Emergency responders found an unexpected sight awaiting them as they rolled up to the scene of...
Pickup crashed through Sarasota home early Sunday morning
14-year-old Keilin Stefani Coreoa Redondo.
Bradenton Police Department finds missing teen
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

MCAT Bus
Manatee County Area Transit route changes coming in December
Dakin Dairy Farm
Dakin Dairy Farm up for sale
3 Arrested After Best Buy Thefts
Three arrested after Best Buy thefts
Booker Tornadoes making run to Final Four by leading with love and building each other
Booker Tornadoes making run to Final Four by leading with love and building each other