Two days remain for Floridians to apply for FEMA assistance

One month after Hurricane Idalia, approximately 1,000 people still need help with storm clean up and debris removal in Madison County.(WCTV Madison Glaser)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Floridians who suffered loss or sustained damage in Hurricane Idalia have two days to apply for federal assistance.

The deadline is Nov. 29, 2023.

If you sustained loss from Hurricane Idalia and live in Charlotte, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee or Taylor counties, FEMA may be able to help.

You may be eligible for FEMA financial assistance for temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured disaster-related expenses.

Call toll-free 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App for mobile devices. The telephone line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video on how to apply visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

