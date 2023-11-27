Three arrested after Best Buy thefts

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people are in custody after deputies responded to a shoplifting call from the Port Charlotte Best Buy and suspicious activity in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant.

On Sunday, Nov. 26, deputies responded to a call at Best Buy in Port Charlotte just after 4 p.m. When they arrived, a Best Buy employee informed deputies that a black male, later identified as Robert A. Terrell, ran out of the store with merchandise that had not been paid for. Terrell had then been seen leaving the parking lot in a blue Hyundai.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the suspect was accompanied by two black females who were also seen on video surveillance removing the security tags from electronics and getting into the same vehicle.

Just over an hour later, deputies received a call from the area of Buffalo Wings and Rings in Port Charlotte that several individuals were checking for unlocked car door handles in the parking lot. When CCSO deputies arrived on scene they recognized the blue Hyundai that was leaving the area as matching the description of the vehicle seen leaving Best Buy.

The blue Hyundai was seen pulling into a parking lot where deputies were then able to approach and engage with the three occupants. Deputies recognized the driver, Robert A. Terrell and the other two occupants, identified as Siearra D. Davis and Tiara L. Davis, from the Best Buy surveillance footage.

From outside, deputies observed numerous PlayStation 5′s, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and Oculus game systems through the windows of the vehicle.

All three suspects were transported to the CCSO District 2 Office for interview and the vehicle was taken to the CCSO impound lot, pending a search warrant. During these interviews, each individual confessed to stealing the electronics, which totaled more than $6,000 in value. This total was based on the security footage showing the trio appearing to take at least the following:

(4x) Playstation 5 console

(3x) Xbox Series X consoles

(7x) Meta Quest 3 systems

(5x) Nintendo Switch systems

While executing the search warrant, detectives located additional merchandise in the vehicle that was not previously noted, to include a Chromebook laptop, Amazon Firestick, and Ring Cameras.

“The holiday season, especially Black Friday weekend, can be hectic – and these individuals tried to capitalize on that,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell.

All three suspects are being held at the Charlotte County Jail. None have bonded out. Robert Terrell has a bond amount set at $3,500, Siearra Davis has a bond amount set at $2,500, and Tiara Davis has a bond amount set at $11,000 (her additional charge of driving an unregistered vehicle applies).

3 Arrested After Best Buy Thefts (Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.