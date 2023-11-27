Suncoast Humane Society warns of new illness spreading among dogs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Humane Society is saying it is concerned about a new illness spreading among dogs in the U.S. and is asking pet owners to take precautions.

“We have seen the news headlines that there is a fatal dog illness spreading across the country. The information being shared is taunting, cryptic and unsettling. What we know is very little and is very scary,” the society said in an Monday morning email to its supporters.

The Society says the new illness progresses very quickly and many dogs end up with, and die from, pneumonia. “Dogs who sneeze on each other or share a common water bowl can spread the disease to each other,” the Society’s email says. “The disease may end up proving to be viral, it is just too soon to know.”

Quick response and early detection, in this case meaning noticing a cough and swiftly seeking treatment, is important.

“Those of us in animal sheltering are worried,” the email says. “A real risk is that local veterinarian clinics and emergency rooms can fill to capacity quickly. This leaves shelter dogs at risk of not making it to the top of the list for care if they need specialized testing or treatment. It can also become very costly, very quickly.”

The Humane Society recommends:

Avoid nose to nose contact with other dogs.

Don’t let your dogs share water dishes with other dogs outside of your household.

The Society also asks for donations to upgrade their facilities to combat the illness. “Our clinic has the basics of fluids and standard medicines. But let’s be realistic, our diagnostic and treatment equipment, even just our building are barely at standard.

“A lot of love, care and exceptional service is given to these animals, but we struggle in our makeshift, poorly constructed and inadequately ventilated shelter and clinic.”

