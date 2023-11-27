Suncoast Humane Society issues warning on mystery dog illness

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast Humane Society has issued information on a mystery dog illness that is spreading throughout the country.

Officials with the organization say a lot of the information being spread is cryptic because there is not known about the canine virus.

“The main reason the information is so thin is we don’t know very much about this illness. What we do know is this is something new and has not tested affirmatively to any of the canine viruses we are familiar with. Beyond that, we are working off of assumptions,” reads a statement from Suncoast Humane.

Those assumptions include that the illness is bacterial and airborne, meaning dogs who sneeze on each other or share a common water bowl can spread the disease. The illness can culminate in pneumonia that can be fatal.

Please, keep your pups safe.

Avoid nose to nose contact with other dogs.

Don’t let your dogs share water dishes with other dogs outside of your household.

We will share with you what we learn as the American Veterinarian Medicine Association shares more of what it has learned.

