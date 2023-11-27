Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Suncoast Humane Society issues warning on mystery dog illness

Suncoast Humane Society
Suncoast Humane Society(Suncoast Humane)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast Humane Society has issued information on a mystery dog illness that is spreading throughout the country.

Officials with the organization say a lot of the information being spread is cryptic because there is not known about the canine virus.

“The main reason the information is so thin is we don’t know very much about this illness. What we do know is this is something new and has not tested affirmatively to any of the canine viruses we are familiar with. Beyond that, we are working off of assumptions,” reads a statement from Suncoast Humane.

Those assumptions include that the illness is bacterial and airborne, meaning dogs who sneeze on each other or share a common water bowl can spread the disease. The illness can culminate in pneumonia that can be fatal.

Suncoast Humane Society is looking into purchasing a portable x-ray machine that can come with us to the new campus.

Giving Tuesday is tomorrow. A generous donor has agreed to match donations up to $5,000. Click here to donate now.

Please, keep your pups safe.

  • Avoid nose to nose contact with other dogs.
  • Don’t let your dogs share water dishes with other dogs outside of your household.
  • We will share with you what we learn as the American Veterinarian Medicine Association shares more of what it has learned.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota police conducted an undercover operation this summer, but the final arrest didn’t come...
Sarasota mother allegedly helps adoptive son sell cocaine, gets pregnant with his baby
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Emergency responders found an unexpected sight awaiting them as they rolled up to the scene of...
Pickup crashed through Sarasota home early Sunday morning
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Latest News

The Suncoast Humane Society is saying it is concerned about a new illness spreading among dogs...
Suncoast Humane Society warns of new illness spreading among dogs
14-year-old Keilin Stefani Coreoa Redondo.
Bradenton Police Department finds missing teen
Cool crisp day and a few cold nights on the way
First Alert Weather: Cold front keeps us on the cool side
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - November 26, 2023