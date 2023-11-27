Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’ pulled until next week as host recovers from surgery

FILE - Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in...
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - First this fall, another round with COVID-19 shuttered Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show.” Now the show is again sidelined as the host recovers from a burst appendix.

The comedian revealed on social media Monday that he’s recovering after surgery, wiping out planned shows for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. “Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas,” he joked.

Colbert had a busy three shows planned, including guests Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, Patrick Stewart and Kelsey Grammer, the return of former bandleader Jon Batiste and Barbra Streisand was to take “The Colbert Questionert.”

In mid-October, Colbert contracted COVID-19 and had to cancel a week’s worth of shows, although he hosted one from his home, like he did during the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nadia Romero
Sarasota mother allegedly helps adoptive son sell cocaine, gets pregnant with his baby
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Emergency responders found an unexpected sight awaiting them as they rolled up to the scene of...
Pickup crashed through Sarasota home early Sunday morning
14-year-old Keilin Stefani Coreoa Redondo.
Bradenton Police Department finds missing teen
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Double jeopardy in criminal prosecutions taking center stage at Supreme Court Tuesday
Double jeopardy in criminal prosecutions taking center stage at Supreme Court Tuesday
Double jeopardy in criminal prosecutions taking center stage at Supreme Court Tuesday
MCAT Bus
Manatee County Area Transit route changes coming in December
A chance meeting between two men led to a life-saving ride to get a heart transplant.
Chance meeting between two men at a hospital leads to life-saving ride