Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office launches mounted patrol on Legacy Trail Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Beginning Monday, Nov. 28, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s traffic unit, mounted patrol, Homeless Outreach Team, and patrol units can be seen on and around the Legacy Trail.

SCSO says their goal is to enhance safety and promote awareness along the Legacy Trail Park so that everyone can enjoy it safely.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.