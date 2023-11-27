Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office launches mounted patrol on Legacy Trail Park

SCSO mounted patrol
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Beginning Monday, Nov. 28, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s traffic unit, mounted patrol, Homeless Outreach Team, and patrol units can be seen on and around the Legacy Trail.

SCSO says their goal is to enhance safety and promote awareness along the Legacy Trail Park so that everyone can enjoy it safely.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nadia Romero
Sarasota mother allegedly helps adoptive son sell cocaine, gets pregnant with his baby
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Emergency responders found an unexpected sight awaiting them as they rolled up to the scene of...
Pickup crashed through Sarasota home early Sunday morning
14-year-old Keilin Stefani Coreoa Redondo.
Bradenton Police Department finds missing teen
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Lagvins Germeil
Deputies locate missing adult
Cassandra Smith
Charlotte County woman accused of killing deputy files motion for change of venue
MCAT Bus
Manatee County Area Transit route changes coming in December
Dakin Dairy Farm
Dakin Dairy Farm up for sale