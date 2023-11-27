Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Postal service worker lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, police say

The postal worker said he was robbed at gunpoint, but surveillance footage told a different story, police said.
By WTVG Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - An Ohio postal worker lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, WTVG reports.

Investigators said Cody James Reardon, 20, made the claims on Saturday.

Several crews responded to the call because of the nature of the allegations, along with a United States Postal Inspection Service Inspector, “in search of the suspect that did not exist,” police said in court documents.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed Reardon walking from his U.S. Postal Service van, looking around and then throwing a set of federal postal service keys into a yard, according to investigators.

Police say their investigation revealed the claims were “a ploy in order to get time off of work.”

Reardon faces a fifth-degree felony charge of making false alarms to a law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota police conducted an undercover operation this summer, but the final arrest didn’t come...
Sarasota mother allegedly helps adoptive son sell cocaine, gets pregnant with his baby
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Emergency responders found an unexpected sight awaiting them as they rolled up to the scene of...
Pickup crashed through Sarasota home early Sunday morning
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Latest News

FILE - Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi...
Elon Musk visits Israel to meet top leaders as accusations of antisemitism on X grow
Dispatch audio was released from the Burlington, Vermont, shooting on Saturday evening....
911 call released in shooting of 3 Palestinian-Americans
The Suncoast Humane Society is saying it is concerned about a new illness spreading among dogs...
Suncoast Humane Society warns of new illness spreading among dogs
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a rare visit to troops inside the Gaza Strip,...
Israel and Hamas look open to extending truce on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned
FILE - Merriam-Webster.com is displayed on a computer screen on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in New...
What’s Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2023?