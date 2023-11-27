North Port gears up for 2023 Poinsettia Parade and Festival

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting at 5 p.m. on Dec. 2, the City of North Port’s Park and Recreation department will host the annual Poinsettia Parade. Parking and admission are both free.

The Poinsettia Parade will start on Sumter Boulevard and end at the City Center Front Green, where the Poinsettia Festival will be held until 8 p.m. The festival will features the annual tree lighting ceremony, along with food vendors, entertainment, and merchandise vendors.

For the most current information on this event, call 941-429-PARK (7275).

