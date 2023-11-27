Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

North Port gears up for 2023 Poinsettia Parade and Festival

The Poinsettia Parade will start on Sumter Boulevard and end at the City Center Front Green,...
The Poinsettia Parade will start on Sumter Boulevard and end at the City Center Front Green, where the Poinsettia Festival will be held until 8 p.m.(City of North Port)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting at 5 p.m. on Dec. 2, the City of North Port’s Park and Recreation department will host the annual Poinsettia Parade. Parking and admission are both free.

The Poinsettia Parade will start on Sumter Boulevard and end at the City Center Front Green, where the Poinsettia Festival will be held until 8 p.m. The festival will features the annual tree lighting ceremony, along with food vendors, entertainment, and merchandise vendors.

For the most current information on this event, call 941-429-PARK (7275).

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A traffic stop in North Carolina led to the arrests of James Faulkner Sr., 74, and Amber...
Man, woman held on $2 million bonds after being arrested during traffic stop
Sarasota police conducted an undercover operation this summer, but the final arrest didn’t come...
Sarasota mother allegedly helps adoptive son sell cocaine, gets pregnant with his baby
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Emergency responders found an unexpected sight awaiting them as they rolled up to the scene of...
Pickup crashed through Sarasota home early Sunday morning

Latest News

14-year-old Keilin Stefani Coreoa Redondo.
Bradenton Police Department alerts community to missing teen
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11:00pm - November 25, 2023
WWSB Empowering Voices - Saturday at 10am
MARA Art Studio Gallery (Part 2): Using art as voice
WWSB Empowering Voices - Saturday at 10am
MARA Art Studio Gallery (Part 1): Mixing contemporary colors and multi-ethnic cultures