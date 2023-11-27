Manatee County Area Transit route changes coming in December

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Area Transit will make several changes to its fixed-route bus service beginning Saturday, Dec. 2.

The changes are designed to enhance transit service along several important corridors and provide more appealing transportation options for commuters in Manatee County.

The area’s main route, Route 99, between downtown Sarasota and downtown Bradenton on US 41, will now run more frequently—every 20 minutes—all day. The route will continue to be served cooperatively by both Sarasota County Breeze Transit and MCAT. This major service improvement is funded by the Florida Department of Transportation.

Route 3, which serves Manatee Avenue and State Road 64, will resume service every 30 minutes all day, Monday through Saturday. However, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Route 3 will terminate on Manatee Avenue West near Village Green Parkway and 75th St W. To get to the beach, passengers will transfer to the new Route 304.

A new route, Route 304, will serve Manatee Avenue West between Village Green Parkway/75th St W and Manatee Public Beach every 30 minutes. The transfers from the Route 3 will occur in the parking lot next to the Wawa.

Route 16, which serves 15th Street East between DeSoto Station and Tallevast Road will not go to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Passengers heading to the airport will transfer at US 41 and Tallevast Road. Trip times will remain consistent with the existing schedule departing DeSoto Station at 5 minutes past the hour and offering hourly service.

Route 75 (Beach ConneXion Shuttle) travels from 75th St West to Manatee Public Beach. This shuttle will operate 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. only on Sundays and holidays to help address beach parking issues.

All changes to MCAT route schedules will be available for pick-up at Downtown Station and DeSoto Station on each bus and online at mymanatee.org/MCAT. Passengers also can call the MCAT Rider Information Line at 941-749-7116 for more information.

