Giving Tuesday with ABC7

Donate to Meals on Wheels of Manatee County and All Faiths Food Bank
Giving Tuesday!
Giving Tuesday!(WCAX)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the holiday season approaches, ABC7 is working with its community partners to make a change in the Suncoast.

Last year was a huge success and once again we are working Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee County and All Faiths Food Bank to help everyone get holiday meals. You can pick an organization or give to both! The more the merrier.

After Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, comes #GIVINGTUESDAY, a global day of philanthropy. It’s more important than ever to support Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee and The Food Bank of Manatee. GIVINGTUESDAY is a 24-hour generosity movement! We are also teaming up with All Faiths Food Bank

All Faiths Food Bank:

All Faiths Food Bank is the only food bank and largest hunger relief organization in Sarasota and DeSoto counties. The Food Bank was founded in 1989 by a group of individuals who, through their respective organizations, were feeding the hungry.

If you would like to donate to All Faiths Food bank, here is an easy to use link. Click here to donate.

Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee County

providing nutritious meals to the elderly and disabled residents of Manatee County, Meals on Wheels of Manatee, Inc. became so much more. The organization grew over the years in response to community needs, and the “PLUS” was eventually added to the name as a way of representing the many other services offered. Click here to donate.

Here Are The Ways To Give:

Text FEEDMANATEE to 243725

