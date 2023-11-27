First Alert Weather: Cold front keeps us on the cool side

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front will continue to press south today and, as a breezy wind from the north brings in cooler lower-humidity air, we will enjoy several cool and crisp days. The high today will only be in the mid 70s and it may be ten degrees cooler tomorrow. Cold air clouds will linger and produce cloudy skies at times, but, on balance, most of the time the skies will lean toward partly sunny to mostly cloudy.

Tonight, the temperatures drop, with morning lows in the 50s. But by then, today’s breezy winds should have settled down. Nights will be getting cooler. By Wednesday morning temperatures will fall into the upper 40s. That could be true for Thursday morning as well.

Most of the work week will be rain-free, with the exception of Friday or Saturday. Then the next system will be approaching, and a warm front will give us a small rain chance and temperatures back in the 80s. Humidity will also be on the increase for the weekend.

