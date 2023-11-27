Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Deputies locate missing adult

Lagvins Germeil
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Lagvins has returned home. He is safe.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies need help locating 20-year-old Lagvins Germeil.

He was last seen walking away from his home in the 6900 block of Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday and hasn’t returned home. Lagvins is autistic and functions at a diminished capacity, according to MCSO.

He is 5-feet-8-inches, 175 pounds and was wearing a camo print tee-shirt and white and blue shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nadia Romero
Sarasota mother allegedly helps adoptive son sell cocaine, gets pregnant with his baby
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Emergency responders found an unexpected sight awaiting them as they rolled up to the scene of...
Pickup crashed through Sarasota home early Sunday morning
14-year-old Keilin Stefani Coreoa Redondo.
Bradenton Police Department finds missing teen
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

SCSO mounted patrol
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office launches mounted patrol on Legacy Trail Park
Cassandra Smith
Charlotte County woman accused of killing deputy files motion for change of venue
MCAT Bus
Manatee County Area Transit route changes coming in December
Dakin Dairy Farm
Dakin Dairy Farm up for sale