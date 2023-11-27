Deputies locate missing adult

UPDATE: Lagvins has returned home. He is safe.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies need help locating 20-year-old Lagvins Germeil.

He was last seen walking away from his home in the 6900 block of Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday and hasn’t returned home. Lagvins is autistic and functions at a diminished capacity, according to MCSO.

He is 5-feet-8-inches, 175 pounds and was wearing a camo print tee-shirt and white and blue shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

