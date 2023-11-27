Advertise With Us
Dakin Dairy Farm up for sale

Nov. 27, 2023
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - After 22 years, former Florida Farm Bureau Farmer of the Year, Jerry Dakin says he has decided the Dakin Dairy Farm needs the next generation of farmers to meet the Dairy’s full potential.

The Dakin Dairy Farm includes 3,100 head of dairy cattle with a Processing Plant comprising of 350 acres and is currently on the agricultural marketplace to be sold as a working dairy farm.

As the farm continues to grow through technology, supported ecology and advanced nutrition methods, Dakin says that to best serve the community, the farm needs to meet the changing times and advance to the next level.

Dakin added that is highly invested in finding the right fit and he’s eager to see the progress as he will remain on neighboring land.

When asked ‘what is the one thing you will take away from Dakin Dairy Farms?’ He responded, “Community, people supporting people, I love this community.”

Dakin says he plans on staying in Myakka City and continuing his support of local agriculture.

