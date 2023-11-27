Choppy Boating Conditions as Cold Front Moves Through

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The light rain that arrived Sunday evening leaves us overnight, but cloudy conditions stick around through the morning. The overnight lows will reside in the upper 60s. It will be cooler Monday with highs in the 70s. After the morning clouds dissipate sunshine arrives and the winds kick up with a cold front.

By Tuesday clouds return and the high will dip to the mid 60s, our coolest day this autumn. You will likely want to grab a jacket for morning coffee outside. Expect chilly dawns by mid week with Wednesday’s wake up in the upper 40s. Highs will mostly be in the 70s mid week then it begins to warm up to the 80s again on Friday.

Boating conditions will be choppy beginning Monday and lasting through Wednesday. Winds will switch from a southwest flow to a northeast flow with seas between three and four feet, and possibly up to five feet on Monday. An exercise caution statement or a small craft advisory could be issued with the choppy conditions.

All is quiet in the tropics. There are no disturbances to track.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.