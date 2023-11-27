Advertise With Us
Charlotte County woman accused of killing deputy files motion for change of venue

Cassandra Smith
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - In court on Nov. 28, Cassandra Smith, the woman accused of killing a deputy in a drunk driving incident in 2022, filed a motion for a change of venue.

One year ago, 23-year-old Deputy Christopher Taylor was struck and killed in Punta Gorda while he was conducting a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as Cassandra Smith, called 911 after losing control of her Jeep and veering across three lanes into the shoulder striking the deputy’s patrol vehicle which in turn hit the deputy.

Smith was taken into custody by Florida Highway Patrol and transported to the Charlotte County Jail on charges of DUI Manslaughter.

Smith’s trial is set to begin on Dec. 12.

