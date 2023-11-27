Bradenton Police Department alerts community to missing teen

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - 14-year-old Keilin Stefani Coreoa Redondo left a house in the 1800 block of MLK Ave. E., Bradenton, threatening to harm herself. She was seen last with an unknown black male.

Keilin is 4 foot 10 inches and 110 lbs. She was last seen wearing green pants, a black hoodie, and red/white Nikes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Beckley at 941-932-9356 or BPD at 941-932-9300 with information.

