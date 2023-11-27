Booker Tornadoes making run to Final Four by leading with love and building each other

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There’s a buzz in the air that has excitement around Sarasota. That’s because the Booker Tornadoes football team is still standing in the 2023 state playoffs.

The guys at the place known as “SotaDame” barely got into the 2023 state playoffs. Thewy clinched a postseason bid after defeating Lakewood Ranch in their regular season finale. Now, they’re 3-0 and all of their wins have come on the road. The team is two wins away from the school’s first state championship.

Two years ago for many this was almost unthinkable. The team went winless in 2021, just months prior to the arrival of current head coach Scottie Littles who’s been at the helm of getting this program turned around.

“When I showed up and they only had 20 players and they went winless and I think they were like 1-20 in that time frame, we really didn’t know how we were gonna do it,” Littles said. “I knew we were going to surround ourselves with some quality coaches and even better people.”

One of the players who’s been there for it all is Josiah Booker. He’s a senior and a star on the team. However, Josiah says Coach Littles came into his life right on time when he really needed guidance and mentorship.

“My sophomore year I wasn’t really into football or school. I was skipping school, getting in trouble outside of school,” Booker said. “When Coach came onto the Booker campus, he changed my mindset on the game and in life.”

Littles tells ABC7 the resiliency of this group of young men is commendable, but the love they have for each other is greater.

“When you love somebody, you’re gonna go hard for them,” Littles said. “When you love a team, you’re going to play hard for them. When you love a community, you’re going to go put everything on the line for it.”

The Booker Tornadoes look to continue their journey towards the hardware this Friday when they travel to Cocoa to take on the Tigers in the Final 4 of the state playoffs.

