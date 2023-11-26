Warming up with higher humidity into Sunday, colder next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get ready for higher humidity and highs back in the 80s for Sunday. But don’t get too used to it. A cold front drops south across Florida overnight, with a chance of a few isolated evening showers. And much cooler air moves in behind the front. Highs are back to the 60s Tuesday and our coldest morning of the month will be Wednesday with lows in the 40s! But highs in the 70s are back to end the month, then we start December in the low 80s. Other than the chance of a few evening showers, we’re staying dry. We’re back to 23.00″ below average rainfall for the year as of today.

The tropics are quiet with just four days left in Hurricane Season. There are no potential storms in the Atlantic, Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico right now.

Tropical Outlook (Station)

