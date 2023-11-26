Warm Front Sunday, then Cold Front Drops Temps Mid Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico, makes its way toward Florida pushing warmer air into the Suncoast on Sunday. It will feel warmer than Saturday with high temperatures reaching the low 80s. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine, with a small chance of showers in the afternoon. The shift to a southerly wind flow will bring in more moisture making it feel a bit humid.

A cold front begins its journey to the Suncoast on Monday, and passing through on Tuesday. The front will increase wind speeds creating a breeze late Monday through Wednesday. By mid week, daytime temperatures will be in the 60s. Lows could drop to the upper 40s Wednesday morning. Dewpoints also significantly plummet, making for a crisp, dry work week. On Thursday, conditions begin to slowly warm up. By next weekend daytime temperatures will be back in the 80s, and dewpoints will rise as moisture returns to the atmosphere. Rain chances remain at a minimum to none for the week.

The Tropics are quiet. A former disturbance in the open Atlantic Ocean has disintegrated after moving into cooler waters. There are currently no disturbances in the Tropics or nearby.

