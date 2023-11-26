Advertise With Us
Venice to undergo sewer cleaning and CCTV work

Contractors will work on sewer cleaning and CCTV work in Venice.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice will be undergoing multiple projects of sewer cleaning and CCTV work in several locations around the city.

The jobs will be conducted contractors to clean and support the city’s sewer system while also finding “defects and deficiencies”, according to Venice Government.

Costumers who will be affected should be notified at least 48 hours before work begins in their area.

For more information visit: Venice Government.

