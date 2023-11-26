Advertise With Us
Pickup crashed through one Sarasota home early Sunday morning

Emergency responders found an unexpected sight awaiting them as they rolled up to the scene of a crash this morning: a pickup parked inside a neighborhood home--crashed through the walls of the living room and kitchen.(Sophia Vitello)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Emergency responders found an unexpected sight awaiting them as they rolled up to the scene of a crash this morning: a pickup parked inside a neighborhood home--crashed through the walls of the living room and kitchen.

According to police, a 58-year-old man was drunk when he collided with another car at a stop sign. The real damage, however, came when the pickup swerved into a neighboring house.

The 911 call came in at around 7:30 a.m., and after the incident, which took place near the intersection of Bahia Vista St. and S. Conrad Ave., authorities took the victim, the driver of the other car, to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, while officers arrested the alleged drunk driver and escorted him to Sarasota County Jail.

Be sure to tune in to ABC7 tonight to hear the latest on this breaking story.

