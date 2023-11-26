Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Holiday Night of Lights to get the Suncoast ready for Christmas on Dec. 1

The local holiday tradition will start at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up at 9 p.m.
The local holiday tradition will start at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up at 9 p.m.(Station)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Friday, Dec. 1, the 45th annual Holiday Night of Lights will be held at St. Armands Circle Park. The local holiday tradition will start at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up at 9 p.m.

A special performance will kick off the event at 5:30 p.m. with the annual Christmas Carol Sing-a-long starting at 6 p.m. Santa will make an appearance for a photo opportunity with kids.

From 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. there will be live music performances around the Circle.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A traffic stop in North Carolina led to the arrests of James Faulkner Sr., 74, and Amber...
Man, woman held on $2 million bonds after being arrested during traffic stop
Sarasota police conducted an undercover operation this summer, but the final arrest didn’t come...
Sarasota mother allegedly helps adoptive son sell cocaine, gets pregnant with his baby
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Michael Burke Risley
Arrest made after fatal crash in Englewood Thanksgiving evening

Latest News

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist passes away after accident with truck in Fort Ogden
Both victims were related to each other and are known to the suspect.
Girl, woman fatally stabbed in Tampa, police say
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport officials expected a record number of fliers the...
Heavy travel day expected Sunday at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
Emergency responders found an unexpected sight awaiting them as they rolled up to the scene of...
Pickup crashed through Sarasota home early Sunday morning