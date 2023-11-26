Holiday Night of Lights to get the Suncoast ready for Christmas on Dec. 1

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Friday, Dec. 1, the 45th annual Holiday Night of Lights will be held at St. Armands Circle Park. The local holiday tradition will start at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up at 9 p.m.

A special performance will kick off the event at 5:30 p.m. with the annual Christmas Carol Sing-a-long starting at 6 p.m. Santa will make an appearance for a photo opportunity with kids.

From 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. there will be live music performances around the Circle.

