Heavy travel day expected Sunday at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday, as many travelers made their way back home after Thanksgiving, Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport officials expected a record number of fliers.

An estimated 15 to 20 thousand passengers were expected to arrive and depart the airport on 134 different flight carriers according to airport CEO and President Rick Piccolo.

AAA predicted over 4.7 million people were expected to fly over Thanksgiving, an increase of more than 6.6% compared to one year prior. At SRQ, fliers, especially those traveling with young children made the best of a busy experience. “The best way to travel with kids is with snacks, and candy and honestly bribery,” said Jamie Callender as he, his wife, and three young children all departed SRQ to fly home to Philadelphia. AAA predicted the Tuesday and Wednesday prior to the holiday would be the busiest air travel days, along with the most expensive.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.