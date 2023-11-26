Advertise With Us
Girl, woman fatally stabbed in Tampa, police say

Both victims were related to each other and are known to the suspect.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa Police Department are investigating the death of a woman and teenage girl after responding to a call, at around 8:55 a.m., to the 14000 block of Riveredge Drive about a girl in her teens with multiple stab wounds.

After they got there, officers also noticed another victim who was in her late thirties, with similar wounds. The adult victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the teenage girl was taken to a hospital where she later passed away.

According to Tampa Gov., both victims were related to each other and are known to the suspect.

This is still an active investigation, anyone with information is urged to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or make an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.

