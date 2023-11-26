Discover Sarasota Tours celebrates Small Business Saturday.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday, Nov. 25 is Small Business Saturday and has been celebrated since it was founded in 2010 by American Express, and is needed more now than ever following the effects of the pandemic.

Here on the Suncoast, Discover Sarasota Tours is observing and celebrating the holiday with American Express as part of their global Shop Small initiative.

Founder and CEO of Discover Sarasota Tours, Tammy Hauser is very excited with how Small Business day is effecting the local community, saying “All the money that people spend here actually get exponentially put back into the community. I have local staff who work here and they make money here. They go spend it with other businesses. It stays within Sarasota and that’s why shop local is such an important message.”

Discover Sarasota Tours was one of 350 small businesses selected to receive grant funding through the 2022 Backing Small Businesses grant program in the U.S. For more on Discover Sarasota Tours visit: Discover Sarasota.

For more information on Small Business Saturday visit: U.S. Small Business Administration.

