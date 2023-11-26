Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Discover Sarasota Tours celebrates Small Business Saturday.

Discover Sarasota Tours is observing and celebrating the holiday with American Express as part...
Discover Sarasota Tours is observing and celebrating the holiday with American Express as part of their global Shop Small initiative.(Discover Sarasota Tours)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday, Nov. 25 is Small Business Saturday and has been celebrated since it was founded in 2010 by American Express, and is needed more now than ever following the effects of the pandemic.

Here on the Suncoast, Discover Sarasota Tours is observing and celebrating the holiday with American Express as part of their global Shop Small initiative.

Founder and CEO of Discover Sarasota Tours, Tammy Hauser is very excited with how Small Business day is effecting the local community, saying “All the money that people spend here actually get exponentially put back into the community. I have local staff who work here and they make money here. They go spend it with other businesses. It stays within Sarasota and that’s why shop local is such an important message.”

Discover Sarasota Tours was one of 350 small businesses selected to receive grant funding through the 2022 Backing Small Businesses grant program in the U.S. For more on Discover Sarasota Tours visit: Discover Sarasota.

For more information on Small Business Saturday visit: U.S. Small Business Administration.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A traffic stop in North Carolina led to the arrests of James Faulkner Sr., 74, and Amber...
Man, woman held on $2 million bonds after being arrested during traffic stop
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Michael Burke Risley
Arrest made after fatal crash in Englewood Thanksgiving evening
Gun shots are heard near Fruitville Rd & N Lockwood Ridge Rd Thanksgiving evening.
Shots fired Thanksgiving evening in Sarasota
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Fatal crash in Englewood Thanksgiving evening

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - November 23, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Watching Your Wallet: Financial stress during the holidays
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Car explosion on the U.S./Canada border update
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
ABC7 News at 6pm - November 23, 2023