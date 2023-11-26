Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Bucs beaten by Colts 27-20, Evans pulls in 2 TDs

Colts QB Gardner Minshew threw 24-41, for 251 yards.
Colts QB Gardner Minshew threw 24-41, for 251 yards.(Darron Cummings | AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tampa Bay Bucs are now (4-7) after today’s loss at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts. Bucs QB Baker Mayfield went 20-30, for 199 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Mayfield has turned the ball over at least once for the past 3 games.

Bucs WR Mike Evans recorded 70 yards on 6 receptions, and scored two touchdowns.

Colts QB Gardner Minshew threw 24-41, for 251 yards and an interception. The Colts sacked Mayfield six times.

The Bucs will return to Raymond James stadium to take on the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 3.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A traffic stop in North Carolina led to the arrests of James Faulkner Sr., 74, and Amber...
Man, woman held on $2 million bonds after being arrested during traffic stop
Sarasota police conducted an undercover operation this summer, but the final arrest didn’t come...
Sarasota mother allegedly helps adoptive son sell cocaine, gets pregnant with his baby
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Michael Burke Risley
Arrest made after fatal crash in Englewood Thanksgiving evening

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Booker HS going to regional 4 final
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Venice football game preview
Booker HS football season was a success.
Booker HS Football Practicing on Thanksgiving for regional finals game
Riverview & Venice prepare for round two on the gridiron for 2023
Riverview & Venice prepare for round two on the gridiron for 2023
Hailey Howard and her father Kenny Howard are two generations of Sarasota High School Sailors...
Haley Howard taking her softball talents from Sarasota High School to Tennessee State University