Bucs beaten by Colts 27-20, Evans pulls in 2 TDs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tampa Bay Bucs are now (4-7) after today’s loss at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts. Bucs QB Baker Mayfield went 20-30, for 199 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Mayfield has turned the ball over at least once for the past 3 games.

Bucs WR Mike Evans recorded 70 yards on 6 receptions, and scored two touchdowns.

Colts QB Gardner Minshew threw 24-41, for 251 yards and an interception. The Colts sacked Mayfield six times.

The Bucs will return to Raymond James stadium to take on the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 3.

