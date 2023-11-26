Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

31-year-old arrested in North port hit and run

31-year-old Josh Heistand.
31-year-old Josh Heistand.(North Port Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - 31-year-old Josh Heistand was arrested by North Port Police today on charges like hit and run: Leaving the scene of an accident, DUI, indecent exposure, and battery on a first responder.

Units were first dispatched to Hopwood Road on a call about a traffic crash. Officers found Heistand down the road from the scene of the accident and a witness identified him as the driver.

He was then transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in North Port for medical clearance and is now in Sarasota Sheriff’s Office County Jail.

Heistand’s arraignment date is 1/12/2024 and his bond is set at $3,120.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A traffic stop in North Carolina led to the arrests of James Faulkner Sr., 74, and Amber...
Man, woman held on $2 million bonds after being arrested during traffic stop
Sarasota police conducted an undercover operation this summer, but the final arrest didn’t come...
Sarasota mother allegedly helps adoptive son sell cocaine, gets pregnant with his baby
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Michael Burke Risley
Arrest made after fatal crash in Englewood Thanksgiving evening

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - November 24, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
Pickup crashed through Sarasota home early Sunday morning
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Thousands shop st Ellenton Premium Outlets
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Derek Chauvin stabbed in prison