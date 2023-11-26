31-year-old arrested in North port hit and run

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - 31-year-old Josh Heistand was arrested by North Port Police today on charges like hit and run: Leaving the scene of an accident, DUI, indecent exposure, and battery on a first responder.

Units were first dispatched to Hopwood Road on a call about a traffic crash. Officers found Heistand down the road from the scene of the accident and a witness identified him as the driver.

He was then transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in North Port for medical clearance and is now in Sarasota Sheriff’s Office County Jail.

Heistand’s arraignment date is 1/12/2024 and his bond is set at $3,120.

