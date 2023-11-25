Warming up with higher humidity into Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a chilly Friday, we warm up for the weekend, back to low 80s for highs on Sunday. Southerly winds Sunday will also bring up our humidity with dew points climbing toward 70°. This is all temporary - Our next cold front drops south across Florida Sunday night. A few isolated showers are possible Sunday night. Then cooler and much drier air returns. By Tuesday highs are back in the 60s, low temps will drop to the 40s Wednesday morning. And dew points could dip into the 30s on Tuesday. All that chill next week is also temporary. Highs near 80° are back by Friday for the start of December.

Siesta (Station)

Our tropical outlook is quiet for these last 5 days of Hurricane Season. There is a small disturbance in the Atlantic. That storm is moving over colder ocean waters and now has only a 10% chance of any development for the next several days. The Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico are quiet.

Tropics (Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.