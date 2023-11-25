Saturday Warms Up with a Sunnier Afternoon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Saturday shopping day should feel a bit warmer than Black Friday. Clouds will be present for daybreak, but sunshine begins to peak through as the day progresses. By the evening, cloud coverage returns. Chances of rain are minimal but possible.

Suncoasters will wake up to a low around 60 degrees. Saturday’s highs will reach the upper 70s with a feels-like temperature of 80 degrees in the late afternoon. Dewpoints remain in the 60s on Saturday, but they climb to the 70s on Sunday, making the end of the weekend feel a bit warmer and more humid.

Beachgoers will have a mostly cloudy morning with some sunshine in the afternoon. The Gulf water temperature is a cool 72 degrees. Air temperatures along the coast will reach the low to mid 70s. Boaters can expect a moderate chop with seas about two feet and winds between 10 and 15 knots out of the northeast. There is a small opportunity of rain just beyond daybreak near the southern coastal areas on Saturday. Sunday boating conditions will settle to a light chop and seas will reduce to one foot in the afternoon. Rain chances are slim.

It is relatively quiet in the tropics. We are tracking one disturbance in the open Atlantic Ocean. It’s chance of development has decreased to a mere 20% in two and seven days.

A snow storm that developed in the northern Rocky Mountains in Colorado, is making its way through the central Plains. Suncoasters who have friends or family members flying home should check with airports as the heavy snow will stretch through Kansas and eventually reaching the Great Lake states, then portions of New England and Maine by Monday. Flights could be delayed or canceled at some airports due to the storm.

