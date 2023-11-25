Sarasota mother allegedly helps adoptive son sell cocaine, gets pregnant with his baby

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police conducted an undercover operation this summer, but the final arrest didn’t come until Tuesday.

Sarasota police tried buying stolen property on July 19 and succeeded. The seller was underage; his adoptive mother, 22-year-old Nadia Romero, was there at the scene of the crime.

A day later, on July 20, detectives bought marijuana, and twelve days later, got the underage boy to sell them half an ounce of cocaine. The boy’s adoptive mother was with him for every cocaine sale that followed, including the sale on Aug. 4, when Romero actually drove him to where buyer and seller had arranged to meet up.

Romero had only been the boy’s mother for a few months. The court appointed her as his legal guardian on April 18, making it her legal responsibility to ensure his safety. She has been charged with delinquency, while the boy in her care faces several felony charges for selling drugs and stolen property.

After arresting the teenager, law enforcement found a video of the two having sex on the boy’s red iPhone. Police arrested Romero on the delinquency charge on Nov. 21, last Tuesday, and at the same time told her that police were investigating whether she had committed sexual battery. Romero said: “it’s consensual.”

As officers fit her into handcuffs, she cried out, “I love you.” Her adoptive son called back, “I love you too.”

While in custody, Romero told police that she was pregnant. She has been charged with sexual battery.

