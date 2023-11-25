Sarasota man arrested for sex crimes after years of alleged abuse

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One Sarasota man is now in jail after being accused of years of sexual abuse.

According to police, 55-year-old Daniel Banach had been abusing a young girl in his care for years.

Banach allegedly used different kinds of sleeping pills to take advantage of the victim, who investigator say was less than 12 years old.

The victim never came forward to police--only during interviews at the Child Advocacy Center did she finally disclose the years of abuse. About a month before Banach’s arrest, a detective drove out to speak with her. That’s when they discovered the disturbing details.

Law enforcement booked Banach into Sarasota County Jail on Tuesday, where he is currently being held without bond. ABC7 will continue to bring you the latest information as more becomes available.

