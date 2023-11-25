Sarasota family awaits news on stepson after first hostages released from Hamas

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As two dozen hostages are now confirmed released by Hamas militants as part of a cease-fire agreement in the middle East, one Sarasota family patiently prays for the safe return of their missing loved one. Gillian Kaye told ABC 7 that her 35-year-old stepson Sagui Dekel-Chen vanished when Hamas terrorists began bombing the southern village of Eilat, Israel Oct. 7.

She added Dekel-Chen placed his wife and two young daughters in the family’s bomb shelter when the attacks began. Dekel-Chen remained outside to keep watch, but had vanished when his loved ones emerged from the safe space. He remains on a government missing person’s list. The initial release of the 240 hostages is bittersweet. “Of course, he’s not this first group of 59, there are no men released that we know of at this time” Kaye said Friday as she and her husband search for more answers in the father of two’s disappearance.

“What do I want him to know? Sagui, we miss you; we love you and want you to come home, we just want you to come home” Kaye added.

The family says they hope Dekel-Chen is located safe before next month when his wife is due to deliver their third child.

