Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota family awaits news on stepson after first hostages released from Hamas

Sagui Dakel-Chen
Sagui Dakel-Chen(Gillian Kaye)
By Rob Wells
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As two dozen hostages are now confirmed released by Hamas militants as part of a cease-fire agreement in the middle East, one Sarasota family patiently prays for the safe return of their missing loved one. Gillian Kaye told ABC 7 that her 35-year-old stepson Sagui Dekel-Chen vanished when Hamas terrorists began bombing the southern village of Eilat, Israel Oct. 7.

She added Dekel-Chen placed his wife and two young daughters in the family’s bomb shelter when the attacks began. Dekel-Chen remained outside to keep watch, but had vanished when his loved ones emerged from the safe space. He remains on a government missing person’s list.  The initial release of the 240 hostages is bittersweet. “Of course, he’s not this first group of 59, there are no men released that we know of at this time” Kaye said Friday as she and her husband search for more answers in the father of two’s disappearance.

“What do I want him to know? Sagui, we miss you; we love you and want you to come home, we just want you to come home” Kaye added.

The family says they hope Dekel-Chen is located safe before next month when his wife is due to deliver their third child.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A traffic stop in North Carolina led to the arrests of James Faulkner Sr., 74, and Amber...
Man, woman held on $2 million bonds after being arrested during traffic stop
Michael Burke Risley
Arrest made after fatal crash in Englewood Thanksgiving evening
Gun shots are heard near Fruitville Rd & N Lockwood Ridge Rd Thanksgiving evening.
Shots fired Thanksgiving evening in Sarasota
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Fatal crash in Englewood Thanksgiving evening

Latest News

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office sent out safety reminders this weekend as shoppers tackle...
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office offers safety tips amid holiday shopping season
Watch as James Hill takes us through another week of local Friday night football.
Friday Night Game Night - 11/24
Thanksgiving
Discovering the Year with Two Thanksgivings
Sarasota police conducted an undercover operation this summer, but the final arrest didn’t come...
Sarasota mother allegedly helps adoptive son sell cocaine, gets pregnant with his baby