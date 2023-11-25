Advertise With Us
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office offers safety tips amid holiday shopping season

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office sent out safety reminders this weekend as shoppers tackle...
(WWSB)
By Rob Wells
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - ‘Tis the season for holiday spending, and holiday thefts according to officials.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office sent out safety reminders this weekend as shoppers tackle large crowds at area shopping malls. MCSO advise people shop during the daylight hours if possible. They add, if you shop at night, park in well-lit areas. Keep wallets and handbags securely on or near you.

Utilize contactless payments when possible and carry only small amounts of cash. Store valuables inside of trunks and out of sight of any would-be thief.

Deputies also stress amid a rash of unlocked vehicles being vandalized this week in Lakewood Ranch, to always lock your vehicle doors whether in your driveway, or in a business parking lot.

