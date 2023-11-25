Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Longtime FDNY chaplain dies on Thanksgiving from 9/11-related cancer

FDNY Chaplain Monsignor John Delendick served the department for nearly 28 years.
FDNY Chaplain Monsignor John Delendick served the department for nearly 28 years.(FDNY)
By TMX staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News/TMX) – A chaplain with the New York City Fire Department died on Thursday at age 74 from cancer related to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the department announced.

FDNY Chaplain Monsignor John Delendick joined the department in 1996 and consoled grieving firefighters in the aftermath of 9/11.

His role expanded after the attack killed FDNY Chaplain Father Mychal Judge.

Delendick served the department for nearly 28 years.

“Monsignor Delendick was a spiritual constant and staple in our Department, in good times and in bad. Immediately after the immeasurable losses of September 11th, he stepped up to provide guidance and comfort to FDNY members and other first responders,” Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said in a statement.

She continued, “In his decades long career as a chaplain with the FDNY, he was a pillar at Department funerals, graduations, promotions, and memorials. He was always quick with a joke and a kind word and had a way of making everyone feel special. He was beloved, and we are heartbroken over his passing.”

According to the Uniformed Firefighters Association of Greater New York, 343 New York City firefighters died when the towers fell after the attacks on 9/11. In the years since, thousands have been reported sick with 9/11-related illnesses, including cancer.

As of Sept. 11, 2023, 341 more FDNY members have died “from rare cancers and diseases caused by the toxic dust at Ground Zero.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A traffic stop in North Carolina led to the arrests of James Faulkner Sr., 74, and Amber...
Man, woman held on $2 million bonds after being arrested during traffic stop
Michael Burke Risley
Arrest made after fatal crash in Englewood Thanksgiving evening
Gun shots are heard near Fruitville Rd & N Lockwood Ridge Rd Thanksgiving evening.
Shots fired Thanksgiving evening in Sarasota
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Fatal crash in Englewood Thanksgiving evening

Latest News

Sagui Dakel-Chen
Sarasota family awaits news on stepson after first hostages released from Hamas
A helicopter carrying hostages released by Hamas lands at Schneider Children's Medical Center...
Hamas to release 13 Israelis, 7 foreigners for 39 Palestinians after hours-long snag, mediators say
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Prosecutors decry stabbing of ex-officer Derek Chauvin while incarcerated in George Floyd’s killing
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office sent out safety reminders this weekend as shoppers tackle...
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office offers safety tips amid holiday shopping season