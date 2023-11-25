Advertise With Us
Dozens rally for Israel in downtown Sarasota

“Thank God Sarasota is such a welcoming place, a diverse place, and a place that values human...
“Thank God Sarasota is such a welcoming place, a diverse place, and a place that values human life for everybody," says organizer Yael Tarlo.(Jordan Litwiller)
By Jordan Litwiller
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dozens of Israeli supporters spent Saturday morning rallying thousands of miles away from their homeland.

“We’re here at this rally to spread awareness for all the hostages that need to be brought back from Gaza who have been unjustly taken from their homes,” says rally participant Omri Tarlo. He says no matter how far away they may be, showing their support is part of the bigger picture. “It’s important to do events like this in Sarasota because we have to find our commonalities in life and our shared ideals are our love for life,” Omri adds.

The group has been meeting outside the Sarasota Farmers Market in Downtown every Saturday for the last month. “Thank God Sarasota is such a welcoming place, a diverse place, and a place that values human life for everybody,” says organizer Yael Tarlo. She leads the group that is raising awareness about the Israeli hostages that are still being held in Gaza, which the Israeli government says there are more than 200 of.

“Every life is precious and we need to do everything to get them back,” says Yael.

But pro-Palestinian protestors from earlier this month question if the Israeli government is valuing every life as they have carried out intense bombings throughout the war. “Does it make sense to send food or whatever and keep bombing? We are feeding them, but we are killing them at the same time,” Nissreen Tarik asks.

And while people from both sides say they are hoping to protect innocent lives, a lot of uncertainty remains for everyone involved.

