City of Venice to host 47th annual Venice Holiday Parade

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting at 6:30 p.m., the City of Venice will be kicking off the holiday season with their 47th Venice Holiday Parade. tens of thousands are expected to be at the event, with over 100 local companies, social organizations, and music groups to feature at the parade as well.

The pre-parade entertainment will at 5:30 at Harbor Drive and Venice Avenue, the parade will take off from the corner of Park Boulevard and W. Venice Avenue (south side).

The following roads are closed to regular traffic:

- Grenada Avenue, partial closure

- W. Venice Avenue

- Park Boulevard

- Nokomis Avenue

- Turin Street

- Nassau Street, partial closure

- Harbor Drive, partial closure

- Avenue Des Parques, partial closure

- Left turn only westbound on Venice Avenue Bridge.

- No access onto Venice island from North/KMI Bridge

Parking will be available at Venice High School.

