Woman detained for packing pistol at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport officials said with increased foot traffic not only on the holidays, but year-round, they’re sending out a friendly reminder to passengers: please don’t attempt to bring a firearm through security check points.

On Tuesday, SRQ President and CEO Rick Piccolo said an 85-year-old woman was detained after investigators discovered she’d packed a COLT M1911 pistol in her carry-on items.

Piccolo said it started when TSA agents detected something that appeared to be a weapon in the woman’s belongings. Airport police were contacted who then confiscated the weapon, then detained and questioned the woman. Investigators said the woman was given a summons to appear in Sarasota County court before finally being allowed to board her airplane.

Piccolo said 17 weapons have been detected and confiscated at SRQ security checkpoints since January. He added each weapons incident is handled on a case-by-case basis, but fines imposed by the TSA could be as high as $14,000.

Piccolo said while passengers are prohibited from carrying weapons onto an aircraft, they can pack them in their checked luggage. He added the weapons must be unloaded and stored in a carrying case. Passengers are also required to inform airline agents that they’ve packed a weapon in the luggage during check-in procedures.

