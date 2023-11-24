Advertise With Us
Two charges dropped against woman accused of killing deputy

Cassandra Smith
Cassandra Smith(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The state has dropped two charges against the woman accused of killing a deputy in a drunk driving incident in 2022.

One year ago, 23-year-old Deputy Christopher Taylor was struck and killed in Punta Gorda while he was conducting a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as Cassandra Smith, called 911 after losing control of her Jeep and veering across three lanes into the shoulder striking the deputy’s patrol vehicle which in turn hit the deputy.

Smith was taken into custody by Florida Highway Patrol and transported to the Charlotte County Jail on charges of DUI Manslaughter.

Crash investigators said Smith was drunk when she was arrested and smiled for her mug shot.

Bill Prummell said this is Smith’s second DUI charge and that she had just gotten off probation for the first.

On Nov. 17, 2023, the state dropped two charges: DUI damage to person and refusal to submit to testing. It is unclear why these two charges were dropped. She still faces other charges.

Smith is expected in court on Monday, Nov. 28.

Charlotte County Sheriff identifies deputy killed in alleged DUI crash
It was a sorrowful morning in Punta Gorda as people from across the state gathered to honor...
It was a sorrowful morning in Punta Gorda as people from across the state gathered to honor fallen Deputy Christopher Taylor.(Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)

