Suncoast Humane Society seeks foster homes for the holidays with over 120 animals in need

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast Humane Society is currently home to over 120 pets seeking couches to crash on this holiday season. You can give a loving furry friend a holiday to remember by serving as a foster.

In the midst of festive decorations and cozy gatherings, countless animals find themselves without a home during the holidays. Shelters overflow, and many pets long for the comfort of a loving family.

Director of Operations, Mary Rodriguez said this on the impact you can make: “The holidays are a time to be spent with family and friends…what better opportunity for you to open your heart and home and let one of our fur babies enjoy the holiday cheer and warmth with you? After all, pets aren’t just friends, they are family. Run to the shelter and pick out your furry holiday crasher.”

To host a Holiday Crasher:

Contact Foster Coordinator Haley at 941‐474‐7884 ext 413

Or stop by the shelter at 6781 San Casa Dr, Englewood, FL 34224

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.