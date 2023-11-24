Advertise With Us
Shots fired Thanksgiving evening in Sarasota

Gun shots are heard near Fruitville Rd & N Lockwood Ridge Rd Thanksgiving evening.
Gun shots are heard near Fruitville Rd & N Lockwood Ridge Rd Thanksgiving evening.
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gun shots are heard near the intersection of Fruitville Rd & N Lockwood Ridge Rd Thanksgiving evening.

Sarasota Police Department saying, the incident happened around 6:00pm and there are no reported injuries at this time.

This is still an active investigation, and we will bring you the latest updates once information is released.

If you have any information, please contact (941) 263-6070 or (941) 366-TIPS

