Safety tips for Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just days away, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reminds you to make this shopping season a safe one by following these common sense security tips:

IN STORE SHOPPING

Be aware of your surroundings. In all the excitement of bargain hunting, make sure you remain vigilant while entering and exiting your vehicle as you come and go through busy parking lots, particularly during nighttime hours. Always be sure to keep your purse, wallet, phone, and keys close to your body or inside a secure pocket if possible.

Protect your vehicle and your purchases by securing your items in the trunk of your car or out of sight when traveling from store to store.

Prepare a safety plan for children. If possible, leave little ones at home, but if they must come with you have a plan in place in case you get separated. Teach them to look for someone who can help them such as law enforcement officers, store security or store personnel. When entering a store, select a central location to meet in case you are separated. Supervision is imperative as children can easily become distracted and bad things can happen.