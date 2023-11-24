Religious debate turns violent

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A theological argument led to a man being charged with battery and false imprisonment on Sunday.

According to the arrest report, a woman told deputies the suspect held her by the throat, pulled her by the hair, and tried to burn her with a blowtorch.

Jerry Mesguvich, 42, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon lacking intent to kill, domestic battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment.

North Port Police officers answered a call to a reported battery around 5:17 p.m. on Sunday near Skrip Avenue. When they arrived, they spoke to a woman who said that Mesguvich had driven away.

Police found his car parked at a nearby construction site, and he later returned to the residence on foot.

Mesguvich agreed to speak with police after a Miranda warning, though the bulk of their conversation was redacted on the arrest report.

The officers also spoke to the woman, who gave her account of the events that transpired before their arrival. The woman said she had gotten into an argument with Mesguvich earlier that day regarding “God and their religious beliefs.”

The report did not go into detail about the argument, but indicated that “the defendant did not agree with (the woman’s) beliefs.” During the argument, Mesguvich allegedly grabbed the woman by her neck without restricting her breathing. She also said he grabbed a large knife and ran the dull side of it against her cheek, without causing lacerations to her face.

He then allegedly struck her face with his hand before she got out of his grasp. At this point, the woman tried to walk to another room in the home.

According to the report, the woman said Mesguvich came back into the house with a blowtorch and grabbed her by the hair to pull her into another room. He then allegedly held her down and threatened to burn her face, this time restricting her airway.

The woman managed to get away from Mesguvich again. She got outside, hid in the woods and called 911.

Mesguvich is currently in Sarasota County Jail.

