North Port Fire Rescue brings family new turkey after fire burns theirs

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Fire Rescue made one family’s Thanksgiving one they wouldn’t forget.

Fire Station 81 responded to check an extinguished fire at a residence on Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, it was a burnt turkey. The fire extinguisher, which had been used, rendered the turkey inedible.

So Engine 81 and District Chief 1 personnel returned to the scene a little while later with an extra turkey for the family.

While it may not have been in time for Thanksgiving dinner, fire personnel said they hope the family can use it later with the leftovers.

