Mystery dog respiratory illness spreading across the U.S.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new respiratory illness is spreading across the country seriously impacting dogs.

Right now, the illness does not have an official name. It is very similar to kennel cough with symptoms including cough, fever, lethargy and loss of appetite.

ABC7 talked to Donte’s Den Foundation who says they first learned about the mystery illness last year and it was predominantly in Oregon. But now, cases have made it right here on the Suncoast.

It is still unclear what is causing the illness and where it started. Because of this, experts are urging prevention. Dog owners should limit contact with other dogs in environments like dog day care, dog parks and groomers.

It is especially important that dog owners catch this illness quickly so it can be treated. It is an airborne illness that can present itself within 34 to 36 hours.

Officials say the illness can be treated with a 10-day dosage of doxycycline. However, if you are not seeing any progress, visit the vet as soon as possible for an X-ray to check your dog’s lungs. If the veterinarian finds something in your dog’s lungs, they will move to strong antibiotics.

While the illness can be deadly, it is treatable.

The best way to keep your dog safe is to make sure they are up-to-date on their vaccines, especially the Bordetella vaccine.

