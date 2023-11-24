Manatee County Sheriff’s Office searching for Endangered Adult
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Juan Ramon Paz age 34, last seen Tuesday morning around 8:00am.
Juan is 5′7 inches and weight roughly 150 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and khaki pants driving a black 2019 Mitsubishi with Florida Tag 46BZJP.
If you know his whereabouts, please contact the Manatee County Sherrif’s Office at (941) 747-3011.
