John Hopkins Hospital objects to payout, claims juror misconduct, files motion for new trial

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital is requesting an entirely new trial in the Kowalski vs. Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital lawsuit.

Earlier this month, a jury found Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital liable in the medical malpractice lawsuit against it by the Kowalski family at the center of the Netflix documentary “Take Care of Maya.”

Now, the hospital is objecting to the multi-million-dollar payout, citing juror misconduct.

According to court documents, attorneys for the hospital said the Kowalskis treated “the claims in this case as one big mass of allegations and damages,” misleading the jury to award the family an incorrect amount of money.

Most of the claims in the motion relate to the behavior of juror No. 1′s wife, who went on social media and posted her opinions on the case. The juror’s wife is also accused of feeding her husband information that the jury was not allowed to hear during the trial.

Other claims in the motion surround juror No. 1′s behavior on social media. The hospital’s attorneys said the juror frequently posted in a “Take Care of Maya” Facebook group, exchanging information he had researched outside of the courtroom.

Because of this, lawyers for the hospital said the verdict is now tainted. If the judge finds that the juror intentionally broke the rules, they could throw out the verdict and get a new trial.

