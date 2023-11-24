Advertise With Us
Florida International Air Show celebrates record attendance and fundraising success

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida International Air Show soared to new heights this year, attracting close to 45,000 spectators both inside and outside event gates, to witness the spectacle.

The event, held at the Punta Gorda Airport, not only thrilled aviation enthusiasts but also exemplified the community and overwhelming support for aviation, space and military services.

The annual event is made possible by the support from attendees, sponsors and volunteers. A crucial part of the Air Show’s success is the efforts of over 600 volunteers.

With the participation of over 24 charities, the Air Show directly impacts numerous causes.

The Air Show’s all-volunteer Board of Directors has also given back over $3.6 million dollars to various charities in the community in its 42-year history. 

“The Florida International Air Show extends its heartfelt gratitude to who contributed, attended, and supported this year’s event, making it a monumental success. A huge ‘Thank You’ also goes out to the Punta Gorda Airport, Charlotte County Government, Charlotte County Sheriff, Fire & EMS, Charlotte County Public Transit and the Charlotte County and Sarasota County Public Schools Transportation Departments for their support in keeping guests safe,” said Denise Dull, President.

