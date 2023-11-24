Advertise With Us
Deputies still searching for missing Miami man

Olof Tobias Hallin
Olof Tobias Hallin(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking help in locating 42-year-old Olof Tobias Hallin.

There have been no reported sightings or contact between him and his family for a week.

According to his family, he drove from the Miami area to Manatee County on business on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Detectives are looking at his recent business dealings and what led up to his disappearance.

Detectives have been actively investigating this case and are seeking any information that could help in locating Olof.

Anyone with information on Olof’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

