Cloudy and cool Friday, chance of an isolated shower

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temps are cool and skies are cloudy for our Black Friday shopping. These clouds will produce a few isolated showers later in the day, but they will be brief and not producing much in measurable rain. We warm up during the weekend, back to low 80s, with higher humidity, on Sunday. Then another cold front drops south late Monday. Not much moisture with that front, but cooler and drier air returns for the last few days of November.

The Hurricane Center is tracking a small disturbance in the Atlantic. It has only a 30% chance of developing in the next 7 days. We’re down to the last 6 days in Hurricane Season.

