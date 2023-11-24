Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Cloudy and cool Friday, chance of an isolated shower

Day Planner
Day Planner(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temps are cool and skies are cloudy for our Black Friday shopping. These clouds will produce a few isolated showers later in the day, but they will be brief and not producing much in measurable rain. We warm up during the weekend, back to low 80s, with higher humidity, on Sunday. Then another cold front drops south late Monday. Not much moisture with that front, but cooler and drier air returns for the last few days of November.

The Hurricane Center is tracking a small disturbance in the Atlantic. It has only a 30% chance of developing in the next 7 days. We’re down to the last 6 days in Hurricane Season.

Tropical
Tropical(Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A traffic stop in North Carolina led to the arrests of James Faulkner Sr., 74, and Amber...
Man, woman held on $2 million bonds after being arrested during traffic stop
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service
Gulf Islands Water Ferry service set to launch Dec. 8
Gun shots are heard near Fruitville Rd & N Lockwood Ridge Rd Thanksgiving evening.
Shots fired Thanksgiving evening in Sarasota
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Fatal crash in Englewood Thanksgiving evening

Latest News

Florida International Air Show celebrates record attendance and fundraising success
Woman detained for packing pistol at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
Tips to keep you and your purchases safe
Safety tips for Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
ABC7 News at 7pm - November 22, 2023